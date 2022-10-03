Tulsa, Osage county health departments offering flu shots by appointment

The Tulsa Health Department is now offering seasonal flu vaccinations by appointment at four Tulsa-area locations, including the Sand Springs Health Center.

New this year is a high-dose vaccine that is recommended for everyone age 65 and older.

The flu vaccine is recommended for everyone older than 6 months of age.

Health officials remind residents that getting vaccinated against the flu every year is the single best way to prevent the flu. The vaccine can lessen your chances of getting the flu, make the illness less severe if you do get it, and keep you from spreading the virus to other people.

The more people who get vaccinated, the more people who will be protected from the flu, including older people, very young children, pregnant women and people with certain long-term health conditions who are more vulnerable to serious flu complications.

“We want everyone to do as much as they can to prevent flu-associated hospitalizations and deaths in Tulsa County,” said Priscilla Haynes, chief of the Tulsa Health Department’s Preventive Health Division.

“During the last flu season, Tulsa County residents experienced 266 flu-related hospitalizations and 2 flu-related deaths,” she said in a press release. “Taking steps to prevent the flu will allow our health-care systems to concentrate their efforts and have room to treat all illnesses, including COVID-19.”

The quadrivalent flu vaccine is available by appointment at these Tulsa Health Department locations:

• Sand Springs Health Center, 306 E. Broadway St.

• Central Regional Health Center, 315 S. Utica Ave. in Tulsa

• North Regional Health and Wellness Center, 5635 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. in Tulsa

• James O. Goodwin Health Center, 5051 S. 129th East Ave. in Tulsa

Call 918-582-9355 or go online to tulsa-health.org/flu to make an appointment for any location. Masks are required to be worn by clients seeking clinical services.

Flu vaccines can be co-administered with any COVID-19 vaccine dose. Like any medical product, vaccines can cause side effects. Side effects of the flu vaccine are generally mild and go away on their own within a few days.

Most people will not have to pay out of pocket for the vaccine. The following options are available:

People 18 and younger are eligible to receive vaccines at no charge through the Vaccines for Children program if they are Medicaid-eligible, uninsured, Native American or Native Alaskan, or if their insurance policy does not cover vaccines.

The Tulsa Health Department accepts Medicare and SoonerCare Medicaid, Cigna, Community Care, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Health Choice for immunizations.

Coverage can vary among different insurance plans. Bring any insurance card and photo ID to the appointment.

Regular injectable flu vaccine will cost $25. High-dose flu shots will cost $63.

The cost for regular flu vaccine may be waived for uninsured adults who qualify.

In addition to getting a flu shot, the Tulsa Health Department offers these prevention tips:

• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after you have been in a public place or after blowing your nose, coughing or sneezing. If soap and water are not readily available, use a hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol.

• Outside your home, put 6 feet of distance between yourself and people who don’t live in your household.

• Wear a mask in public settings during times with high risk COVID-19 community levels, according to the CDC COVID data tracker, especially when other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain.

• Stay home from work, school, and other public places if you are ill. Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

• Make “respiratory hygiene” a habit, including using tissues to cover coughs and sneezes, then disposing of them and washing your hands at once. When tissues are not readily available, use your sleeve, never your hands.

• Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces daily.

• Be alert for symptoms. Watch for fever, cough, shortness of breath or other symptoms of respiratory illness, and take your temperature if symptoms develop. Call your health-care provider for advice if you are experiencing symptoms.

For more information call 918-582-9355 or go online to tulsa-health.org/flu.

Osage County: For information about getting a flu shot in Osage County, call the Osage County Health Department at 918-287-3740.