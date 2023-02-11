The Metropolitan Environmental Trust’s Tulsa Metropolitan Area Recycling Directory for 2023 is now available, including at Sand Springs’ City Hall.

The directory provides information on how and where to recycle various items properly, including light bulbs, batteries, CDs and more. Many common household items can be recycled if residents know where to take them.

And almost any item can be recycled at multiple locations, according to the M.e.t., which adds that recycling is a great way to reduce humans’ impact on the environment.

The directory includes locations all across the Tulsa metro area and is not limited to M.e.t. recycling centers. Private businesses that offer recycling for specialty items also are included.

Pick up a copy of the directory at the Sand Springs Municipal Building, 100 E. Broadway St. or request one by calling the M.e.t. at 918-584-0584.

A digital copy can be found on the M.e.t.’s website at metrecycle.com/directory-2.

To determine where to drop off specific items, go online to recyclethistulsa.com.