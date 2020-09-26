Tulsa man receives 25-year prison sentence for string of business robberies

A Tulsa man was sentenced to 25 years in federal prison on Sept. 15 after he admitted to robbing five area businesses in early 2019, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Oklahoma announced.

John Michael McIntosh pleaded guilty to five counts of obstructing, delaying and affecting commerce by robbery along with three counts of carrying, using and brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence in November 2019.

The 22-year-old will serve an additional five years on supervised release, and Chief U.S. District Judge John E. Dowdell ordered him to pay more than $1,100 in restitution.

In a plea agreement, McIntosh admitted that he committed a string of robberies in February 2019: the Kentucky Fried Chicken in Sand Springs on Feb. 17, 2019; a Waters Liquor Store in Tulsa on Feb. 19, 2019; a Liquor Mart in Tulsa on Feb. 21, 2019; and later two QuikTrips in Tulsa and in Sand Springs on the same day.

In all the robberies, McIntosh threatened employees with a handgun, and during one, he pointed a gun at the cashier and demanded money from the register, threatening to “blow her f***ing face off” if she didn’t comply, the release states.

“Let it be known that we will aggressively prosecute gun toting robbers like John McIntosh and seek lengthy federal prison sentences," U.S. Attorney Trent Shores said in the release. "After robbing five businesses in the Tulsa metro-area, McIntosh earned every day of his 25-year sentence."

— Kelsy Schlotthauer, Tulsa World

