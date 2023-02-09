A Tulsa man admitted in federal court on Wednesday to fatally shooting another man at a westside apartment complex.

Dillon Charles Wilson, 26, admitted in a plea agreement with prosecutors to second-degree murder in Indian Country in connection with the fatal shooting of Jamitric Landrum on Jan. 19, 2022, at the Sandy Park Apartments in the 6300 block of West 11th Place.

The plea agreement calls for a judge to sentence Wilson to between 13½ and 24 years in prison.

Police found Landrum, 20, in the 5900 block of Charles Page Boulevard after receiving a call about 1:20 a.m. about a wrecked vehicle in the area, according to an affidavit submitted by an FBI agent in support of Wilson’s arrest.

Police arrested Wilson four days after the fatal shooting. A federal grand jury indicted Wilson on Feb. 8, 2022, on one count of first-degree murder in Indian Country.

On Monday, prosecutors filed a felony information charging Wilson with one count of second-degree murder. When a plea agreement to a lesser charge is made, the initial indictment is typically dismissed at sentencing, provided the judge accepts the agreement.

Prior to the shooting, Landrum had been driving a white Ford Edge in the apartment complex.

After being shot once in the back, Landrum was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead about two hours later, according to the affidavit.

Prior to being shot, Landrum and his girlfriend had been driving around the complex looking for someone they believed had tried to force open the front door to their home minutes earlier, according to the affidavit.

Landrum was shot as he drove away following a verbal confrontation with another man in the apartment parking lot.

“Wilson started shooting at the vehicle and Landrum grabbed his chest while continuing down Charles Page, where Landrum eventually crashed the vehicle,” the affidavit states.

A witness said the shooter drove away in a gray sport utility vehicle.

Wilson is a member of the Muscogee Nation, which gives federal law enforcement jurisdiction in the case since the crime occurred within the boundaries of the Muscogee Nation reservation.

Wilson’s formal sentencing will be at a later date.