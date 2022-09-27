 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Tulsa library system looking for spooky stories

  • 0

The Tulsa City-County Library is looking for spooky spiels and frightful fairy tales from students with a passion for scary storytelling.

Aspiring writers ages 8-18 are encouraged to submit a short story to any library branch location during the month of October.

The top 10 winners in each of three age categories — 8 to 11, 12 to 14 and 15 to 18 — will have their stories published on the Tulsa City-County Library’s website and in a physical anthology.

Copies of the book will be added to the library system’s permanent collection for checkout and will be available for individual purchase through the publisher.

Stories can be submitted in person at any branch library or through an online entry form at tulsalibrary.org/spooky-stories-contest.

People are also reading…

The deadline to enter the contest is 5 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31.

Requirements:

• All submissions must be original works of no more than 3,500 words.

• All entries must include a title page with the author’s first and last name, age, phone number and email address.

• Only one entry will be accepted per contestant.

• Entries must be text-based; no illustrations.

For more details, go online to tulsalibrary.org/events or call the AskUs Hotline at 918-549-7323.

news@sandspringsleader.com

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Three Charles Page High School students killed in crash near Sand Springs Lake

Three Charles Page High School students killed in crash near Sand Springs Lake

“Today our community has suffered a devastating loss. It is with heavy hearts that we confirm the passing of three Charles Page High School students who lost their lives in a traffic accident on the afternoon of Thursday September 15," Sand Springs Public Schools Superintendent Sherry Durkee wrote in a statement released later Thursday.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert