Tulsa library system looking for spooky stories

The Tulsa City-County Library is looking for spooky spiels and frightful fairy tales from students with a passion for scary storytelling.

Aspiring writers ages 8-18 are encouraged to submit a short story to any library branch location during the month of October.

The top 10 winners in each of three age categories — 8 to 11, 12 to 14 and 15 to 18 — will have their stories published on the Tulsa City-County Library’s website and in a physical anthology.

Copies of the book will be added to the library system’s permanent collection for checkout and will be available for individual purchase through the publisher.

Stories can be submitted in person at any branch library or through an online entry form at tulsalibrary.org/spooky-stories-contest.

The deadline to enter the contest is 5 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31.

Requirements:

• All submissions must be original works of no more than 3,500 words.

• All entries must include a title page with the author’s first and last name, age, phone number and email address.

• Only one entry will be accepted per contestant.

• Entries must be text-based; no illustrations.

For more details, go online to tulsalibrary.org/events or call the AskUs Hotline at 918-549-7323.