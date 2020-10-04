Tulsa Health Department debuts COVID-19 risk map

“We watch the numbers,” said Sand Springs Mayor Jim Spoon. “We feel the numbers have stayed low. We’re prepared to do something but at this time we don’t feel we need to require the citizens to do something else. We really encourage people to wear masks, stay social distance and stay away from large groupings. We want to do all the things we can do to help control the numbers so they don’t go up.”

During the Sept 28 meeting, the Sand Springs City Council voted to take no action on Resolution No. 21-15 COVID-19 emergency plans, which would have required masks or face coverings in public.

“My top priority is the safety and well-being of the citizens of Sand Springs,” said City Councilor Brian Jackson, who presented the resolution. “With this pandemic, I just want to make sure that we’re keeping the information in front of us. With our plan we’ve been following, I’m going to have that on every council agenda if it becomes necessary. Then we’re ready. I want us to be pro-active.”

On Thursday, Tulsa Mayor GT Bynum and City Council extended its mask mandate to Jan. 31 and expanded the requirement to anyone aged 10 or older. The prior mandate required masks for anyone 18 or older.