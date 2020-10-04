Tulsa Health Department debuts COVID-19 risk map

Tulsa Health Department launched a new tool for residents around the county to monitor COVID-19 by ZIP code on Monday, Sept. 28.
THD displayed its own color-coded risk map on its website, based on active cases around Tulsa County. The map portrays the risk in four categories: low (green), moderate (yellow), high (orange) and severe (red).
Sand Springs Police Chief Mike Carter said the new addition can be extremely beneficial for local residents.
“I think they’ve done a great job making the new website because it gives us another tool to look at,” Carter said during the September monthly City Council meeting. “We monitor the infection rates every day for our community. I think it’s going to be one more tool we can use.”
ZIP code 74063 is shown to be in the yellow or “moderate” range. As of Saturday, the website reported ZIP code 74063 with a daily new active case of 0.16 rates per 1,000 people. The website recommends areas in yellow as “Stay Vigilant: Yellow signifies a moderate, but controlled level of COVID-19, meaning a demonstrated reduction in transmission and the local healthcare system is within capacity. Residents should remain vigilant but can resume more interaction with others using face coverings and 6 feet of distance.”
Currently, Sand Springs does not have a citywide mask mandate in public. City officials have encouraged citizens to maintain social distancing, wear masks when social distancing is not possible to achieve and washing hands regularly.
“We watch the numbers,” said Sand Springs Mayor Jim Spoon. “We feel the numbers have stayed low. We’re prepared to do something but at this time we don’t feel we need to require the citizens to do something else. We really encourage people to wear masks, stay social distance and stay away from large groupings. We want to do all the things we can do to help control the numbers so they don’t go up.”
During the Sept 28 meeting, the Sand Springs City Council voted to take no action on Resolution No. 21-15 COVID-19 emergency plans, which would have required masks or face coverings in public.
“My top priority is the safety and well-being of the citizens of Sand Springs,” said City Councilor Brian Jackson, who presented the resolution. “With this pandemic, I just want to make sure that we’re keeping the information in front of us. With our plan we’ve been following, I’m going to have that on every council agenda if it becomes necessary. Then we’re ready. I want us to be pro-active.”
On Thursday, Tulsa Mayor GT Bynum and City Council extended its mask mandate to Jan. 31 and expanded the requirement to anyone aged 10 or older. The prior mandate required masks for anyone 18 or older.
As long as Sand Springs does not see a spike in COVID-19 cases, Carter said implementing a similar mandate in the community could present its own challenges.
“I think a mandate, with the infection levels we have at this point, could be counterproductive,” Carter said. “And all of our goals are just to have our people get through this with the least amount of problems, not only for them but for causing transmissions. So far it seems to be working well.”
