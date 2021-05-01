Tulsa Drillers mascot Hornsby takes Sand Springs by storm

Tulsa Drillers mascot Hornsby (center) and Keystone Ancient Forest mascot Rax (left) pose for pictures Friday with visitors at the Sand Springs nature preserve. Hornsby was at the Keystone Ancient Forest and several other sites around Sand Springs to help promote Sand Springs Night with the Tulsa Drillers at ONEOK Field in downtown Tulsa this coming Friday, May 7. Discount tickets for the baseball game can be purchased through the Sand Springs Chamber of Commerce.