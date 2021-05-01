Tulsa Drillers mascot Hornsby (center) and Keystone Ancient Forest mascot Rax (left) pose for pictures Friday with visitors at the Sand Springs nature preserve. Hornsby was at the Keystone Ancient Forest and several other sites around Sand Springs to help promote Sand Springs Night with the Tulsa Drillers at ONEOK Field in downtown Tulsa this coming Friday, May 7. Discount tickets for the baseball game can be purchased through the Sand Springs Chamber of Commerce.
Tulsa Drillers mascot Hornsby takes Sand Springs by storm
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Smith cited a "clash of circumstances" for his hasty departure from the Chamber of Commerce's top position.
The plan would enlarge and shift House District 66, now represented by Republican Jadine Nollan of Sand Springs.
- Updated
The repeal vote was unanimous, but an emergency clause — to lift the order before the usual 30-day wait period — passed with two votes against it.
- Updated
Chief John Mars wants to continue what's working well even as he has some goals for progress.
- Updated
TTCU Federal Credit Union surprised about 100 Sand Springs residents on April 16 by paying the bills for their lunches at Ron’s Hamburgers. Lu…
- Updated
The bill will let municipalities ask voters to create property tax districts to help fund police, fire and emergency medical services.
- Updated
Mars has officially been on the job since March. 8. Monday's event was ceremonial.
Related: New police chief aims to continue community relationship
The baseball team's mascot will visit TTCU, the Keystone Ancient Forest, Case Community Park and the Sand Springs Home, among other sites.
- Updated
After continued discussion, the city of Sand Springs is expected to leave a decision about mask use in schools for the remainder of the academic year up to the school district, City Manager Mike Carter said Wednesday.
- Updated
Grants ranging from $250 to $15,000 will be awarded in April, May and June.