Tulsa County Sheriff's Office warns of phone scam

The Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office is alerting residents to a phone scam making the rounds that involves the law enforcement agency.
The scammer is targeting potential victims across Tulsa County by claiming to be a deputy or supervisor from the Sheriff’s Office.
The Sheriff’s Office said investigators were contacted Thursday by multiple people who had received calls from scammers who identified themselves using the names of actual Sheriff’s Office staff members.
The scammers claimed to be Capt. Scott Dean or Lt. Jonathan James.
To make matters worse, scammers often are able to “spoof” the number on the caller ID to make it appear as though the call is coming from the Sheriff’s Office. The number that was being used Thursday was 918-419-1341.
The scammer reportedly tells the potential victim that they have a warrant for their arrest for missing a court date or jury duty. They say the victim must immediately pay hundreds of dollars in fines in order to avoid arrest.
They then instruct the victim to purchase cash cards from local stores in order to “pay the bond” and avoid immediate arrest, the Sheriff’s Office said.
The scammers order the victim to remain on the phone with them while purchasing the cards. As soon the victim buys the cards and provides the card numbers over the phone, the money is stolen.
So far, the Sheriff’s Office had not received reports of anyone falling for the scam.
But as officials investigate the calls, the Sheriff’s Office reminds residents that they never call anyone with warrants to demand payment of fines using cash cards in order to avoid arrest.
Anyone who receives such a call should immediately hang up. Anyone who falls victim to the scam should call the Sheriff’s Office at 918-596-5600 to file a report.