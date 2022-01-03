Tulsa County Sheriff's Office warns of phone scam

The Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office is alerting residents to a phone scam making the rounds that involves the law enforcement agency.

The scammer is targeting potential victims across Tulsa County by claiming to be a deputy or supervisor from the Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office said investigators were contacted Thursday by multiple people who had received calls from scammers who identified themselves using the names of actual Sheriff’s Office staff members.

The scammers claimed to be Capt. Scott Dean or Lt. Jonathan James.

To make matters worse, scammers often are able to “spoof” the number on the caller ID to make it appear as though the call is coming from the Sheriff’s Office. The number that was being used Thursday was 918-419-1341.

The scammer reportedly tells the potential victim that they have a warrant for their arrest for missing a court date or jury duty. They say the victim must immediately pay hundreds of dollars in fines in order to avoid arrest.

They then instruct the victim to purchase cash cards from local stores in order to “pay the bond” and avoid immediate arrest, the Sheriff’s Office said.