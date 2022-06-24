Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office warning about new phone scam

The Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office is issuing a warning about a new phone scam that’s making the rounds.

The Sheriff’s Office reported Thursday that over the previous two days, investigators had been contacted by multiple people who had received calls from scammers who identified themselves with the names of actual Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office employees.

The current scammer claims to be Sgt. Mike Moore. Oftentimes scammers are able to “spoof” the number on the caller ID to make it appear as though the call is actually coming from the Sheriff’s Office.

The number being used in the current scam is 918-324-7706, although it can change within minutes.

The scammer has told potential victims that they have a warrant for their arrest for missing a court date or jury duty. They have told the victims that they must immediately pay hundreds of dollars in fines in order to avoid arrest, the Sheriff’s Office reported.

They have instructed the person to buy prepaid cash cards from local stores to “pay the bond” and avoid immediate arrest.

Call recipients are instructed to remain on the phone while purchasing the cards. As soon as they buy the cards and provide the card numbers over the phone, the money is stolen by the crook.

So far, one person has reported losing $450 to this scam.

The Sheriff’s Office said it wants to prevent anyone else from falling victim to the scam and therefore is reminding people that they would never call anyone with warrants to demand payment of fines using cash cards to avoid arrest.

To check to see whether there is an active warrant for arrest in Tulsa County, go online to tcsook.glyphreports.com.

People who receive these calls should hang up. Anyone who has been victimized through the scam should call the Sheriff’s Office at 918-596-5600 to file a report.

