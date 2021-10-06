Tulsa County conservation program aims to save the earth, Yard by Yard

“The sign is important because passersby will call out to them and ask, ‘I wonder if I could do that,’” Cheadle said. “It’s a way of growing the program.”

The primary focus on eliminating inorganic pesticides is a way of reducing the overall toxicity of the environment, she said.

“But that doesn’t mean you have to live with pests,” she said.

For example, Cheadle said, if you have fleas in your yard that latch on to your dog, treat your dog with a flea and tick preventive rather than treating your whole yard and potentially damaging the habitat of pollinators and native wildlife.

There are also a lot of natural actions you can take to protect flower and vegetable gardens from damaging insects, and volunteers with the Oklahoma Master Gardener Program are great sources for horticulture information, she said.

“It’s important to have insect diversity,” she said, adding that using the phrase “integrated pest management” would tell any master gardener exactly what you’re talking about.

“We have to recognize the role of insects,” she said, pointing out that birds need insects to feed their young.

Also important, Cheadle said, is not to mow the lawn quite so short.