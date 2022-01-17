Tulsa City-County Library's annual youth writing contest starts Feb. 1

The annual Young People’s Creative Writing Contest from the Tulsa City-County Library gives young writers the opportunity to share their stories.
With three age divisions in five different categories, youths are urged to stretch their imaginations and deepen their relationships with writing by telling their stories in their own words — or illustrations.
Students ages 10-18 can participate in the February contest by submitting their writing online, by mail or to any Tulsa County library branch. The contest is free to enter for those who live or attend school in Tulsa County or have a nonresident library card.
Within each of the following categories, there are three age divisions: 10-12, 13-15 and 16-18. Participants may enter one manuscript per category but may enter all categories within their corresponding age group.
Short story: Maximum 1,500 words.
Informal essay: a short composition giving your opinion or recounting an experience. Maximum 1,500 words.
Poetry: One poem, maximum 300 words.
Short play: no more than six characters, no more than three locations, no more than 10 pages, no more than five to 10 minutes long.
Comix: Entry must stand alone and not be a fragment of a larger work. Maximum eight pages. Text is optional; black and white or color; fiction or nonfiction. Computer-generated images are acceptable as long as they are original works. Use 8½” by 11” paper and submit as flat work, not as a booklet.
First-, second- and third-place winners are chosen for each age group in each category. Cash prizes: $100 for first place, $50 for second place and $25 for third place.
For more information about the Young People’s Creative Writing Contest, call 918-549-7323 or go online to tulsalibrary.org/ypcwc.