Tulsa City-County Library's annual youth writing contest starts Feb. 1

The annual Young People’s Creative Writing Contest from the Tulsa City-County Library gives young writers the opportunity to share their stories.

With three age divisions in five different categories, youths are urged to stretch their imaginations and deepen their relationships with writing by telling their stories in their own words — or illustrations.

Students ages 10-18 can participate in the February contest by submitting their writing online, by mail or to any Tulsa County library branch. The contest is free to enter for those who live or attend school in Tulsa County or have a nonresident library card.

Within each of the following categories, there are three age divisions: 10-12, 13-15 and 16-18. Participants may enter one manuscript per category but may enter all categories within their corresponding age group.

Short story: Maximum 1,500 words.

Informal essay: a short composition giving your opinion or recounting an experience. Maximum 1,500 words.

Poetry: One poem, maximum 300 words.