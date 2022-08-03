Tulsa Boys' Home's annual Barbecue, Beer & Cigars event is Aug. 11

Surely indulging in guilty pleasures for a good cause removes the guilt.

The Tulsa Boys’ Home is willing to give patrons a chance to find out, at least, with its annual Barbecue, Beer & Cigars event.

All proceeds from the event, set for 6-10 p.m. next Thursday, Aug. 11, at NEFF Brewery, 321 S. Frankfort Ave., Suite 2, in Tulsa, will directly benefit Tulsa Boys’ Home.

Guests will be treated to plenty of barbecue, hand-crafted beers made by NEFF Brewery, a scotch tasting, live music, a live auction, raffle drawings and a variety of cigars.

Tickets cost $125 per person, and table sponsorships are available. Guests must be 21 or older.

For reservations or sponsorship information, go online to tulsaboyshome.org or call Roxanne Cook at 918-245-0231, ext. 5004.

Founded in 1918, Tulsa Boys’ Home is a nationally accredited, private, nonprofit residential treatment facility located on 160 acres at 2727 S. 137th West Ave. in Sand Springs.

The home, initially established as an orphanage, has served more than 13,500 boys ages 12 through 18 with serious emotional, addiction and behavioral problems requiring temporary or permanent placement out of the home in a structured, therapeutic environment.