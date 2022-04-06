Tulsa Boys’ Home’s 'Run for the Roses' fundraiser is May 7

Reservations and sponsorships are now available for the Tulsa Boys’ Home’s 18th annual “Run for the Roses” Kentucky Derby-themed fundraiser, slated for May 7 at the Expo Square Pavilion in Tulsa.

The gathering, which will kick off at 1:30 p.m., promises fun, prizes, live music, horse racing, thousands of fresh red roses and much more.

Festivities will conclude about 5:30 p.m., after the running of the Kentucky Derby, which will be shown live on giant screens.

Guests also will enjoy a simulcast of all afternoon races from Churchill Downs, along with the opportunity to place bets on those races.

Attendees will be treated to fabulous food and an open bar while surveying more than 100 silent and live auction items.

All proceeds from the fundraiser will go toward the $262,500 annual food budget for the residential treatment facility, which houses 64 boys year-round.

Founded in 1918, the private, nonprofit Tulsa Boys’ Home, situated on 160 acres at 2727 S. 137th West Ave. in Sand Springs, has helped more than 13,500 boys ages 12 through 18 heal from and overcome their serious emotional, addiction and behavioral problems.

“Run for the Roses” sponsorships range from $2,500 to $50,000, and individual tickets cost $200. A table for eight can be purchased for $1,500.

For sponsorship or or ticket information, call Roxanne Cook at 918-245-0231, Ext. 5004, or go online to tulsaboyshome.org.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.