The Tulsa Boys’ Home’s 19th annual Run for the Roses fundraiser is slated for Saturday, May 6.

The Kentucky Derby-themed event begins at 1:30 p.m. and concludes about 5:30 p.m., just after the 149th running of the iconic horse race, which will be simulcast live on giant screens at the Expo Square Pavilion.

In the interim, guests will enjoy the sights and sounds of Churchill Downs, including live simulcasts of all afternoon Derby Day races, along with the opportunity to place bets on them.

Guests also will be treated to spectacular food and an open bar while surrounded by the sight and smell of thousands of fresh red roses. The event features more than 100 silent and live auction items, as well.

Tickets and sponsorships are available. Individual ticket prices are $200, or $400 per couple. A table for eight can be had for $1,500.

Sponsorships ranging from $2,500 to $50,000 also are still available. Current sponsors are Aaon, River Spirit Casino Resort and Bank of Oklahoma.

Founded in 1918, the Tulsa Boys’ Home — situated on 160 acres at 2727 S. 137th West Ave. in Sand Springs — has served more than 14,000 boys ages 12 through 18 with serious emotional, behavioral and addiction issues.

For Run for the Roses tickets or sponsorship information, call Carissa Harris at 918-245-0231, ext. 5004, or go online to tulsaboyshome.org.