Tulsa Boys' Home residents to sell art for Ukrainian orphans

The Tulsa Boys’ Home will hold a fundraising event next week to benefit the orphans of Ukraine.

At the event — slated for 3-5 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5, in conjunction with the fourth-annual end-of-school Summer Arts Festival — residents will sell artwork they have made during their summer art classes, as well as tie-dye T-shirts.

The fundraiser will take place on the Tulsa Boys’ Home campus at 2727 S. 137th West Ave. in Sand Springs.

Proceeds will go to a Tulsa-based organization that supports an orphanage in Ukraine.

“Many of our boys are legally the orphans of the 21st century,” said Gregg Conway, the Tulsa Boys’ Home’s executive director and CEO. “I think our orphan boys raising funds to help orphan boys and girls in Ukraine is a powerful message of empathy and hope.”

Conway said he is hopeful that someone in the community might step up and match dollar for dollar what the boys are able to raise themselves.

The art fundraiser is free and open to the public, but an RSVP is requested, either by calling 918-245-0231 or by going online to tulsaboyshome.org/.

Founded in 1918, the Tulsa Boys’ Home is a private, nonprofit residential treatment home for boys ages 12 through 18 with serious emotional, addiction, and behavioral problems.