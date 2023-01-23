Tulsa Boys’ Home recruiting foster and adoptive families

Gregg Conway has spent about a quarter of a century leading the staff at the Tulsa Boys’ Home in efforts to help thousands of young boys from troubled backgrounds heal from past trauma and find hope for the future.

But until now, it has been up to the state Department of Human Services’ Child Welfare Division to find foster or adoptive placements for those youths once they’ve completed their time at the Tulsa Boys’ Home.

All that is changing, however. The private, nonprofit Tulsa Boys’ Home, which has served more than 14,000 boys ages 12 through 18 since its founding in 1918, is undertaking a new objective — to recruit foster and adoptive families on its own for the boys the agency serves.

“I feel a sense of urgency to get this done in short order because we have a tremendous shortage of foster and adoptive homes for teenagers in the state of Oklahoma and, more specifically, … at Tulsa Boys Home,” Conway, the facility’s executive director, said last week.

The Tulsa Boys’ Home serves a maximum of 64 boys a day. Forty are placed there by DHS’ Child Welfare Division; 24 are privately placed by parents or legal guardians into the agency’s drug treatment program.

“I have probably eight boys out of 64 right now, today, that you could take home,” Conway said. The boys “have done really well. They’ve been with us for a bit, to where they’re healing and progressing tremendously, and, accordingly, their behavior is now such that they ought to do just fine in a regular foster home or, ideally, an adoptive home.”

Many of the boys in residence at the Tulsa Boys’ Home, which sits on 160 acres at 2727 S. 137th West Ave. in Sand Springs, have been in “the system” since they were toddlers, often having experienced horrific abusive or neglectful circumstances.

“By the time we get them, they’ve typically had multiple failed foster and sometimes even adoptive placements,” Conway said.

Tulsa Boys’ Home’s counselors and support staff work with the boys through an array of mental health diagnoses, including post-traumatic stress disorder, a malady most often associated with combat veterans.

But the youngsters the Tulsa Boys’ Home helps have “suffered through a war zone in their own homes many times,” Conway said, and their behavior routinely reflected that.

“But that was in the past,” he said.

At the Tulsa Boys’ Home, “our role has become one of helping these boys heal from that trauma and getting them pointed in a positive direction with a sense of hope” that their futures can be different from their pasts.

That familiarity with the boys is a big part of the reason the Tulsa Boys’ Home is taking on the challenge of finding foster and adoptive homes for its own charges, Conway said.

It’s not that the Department of Human Services can’t meet the boys’ needs, but Tulsa Boys’ Home personnel know the boys better than anyone and perhaps have a better chance of making successful long-term matches, he said.

Although boys as young as 12 or 13 are accepted at the Tulsa Boys’ Home, Conway noted that the home’s average age of admission is 15 — dangerously close to 18, when youths in Oklahoma “age out” of the system.

“The clock is ticking. Therein lies the sense of urgency that I feel, that we feel as an agency, as an institution,” Conway said. “You don’t have to be Sigmund Freud or Einstein to figure out what will become of these 13- to 17-year-old boys if they turn 18 and we have not gotten them connected with a forever home.”

He envisions young men who would find themselves with no family to be a home base; no place to go for holidays; nowhere to do their laundry on the weekends.

He stops short of describing even worse scenarios, the kind that happen far too frequently.

“My staff does tremendously good work,” Conway said, adding that the Tulsa Boys’ Home will thoroughly vet any boys made available for foster or adoptive placements as well as any potential families seeking to become foster or adoptive families for the boys.

“We help hundreds of boys every year develop a sense of hope for a positive future that they had long ago lost any sense of,” he said. “Now they are ready, willing and able” to move into that future.

“Every child deserves a home to grow up in and to be nurtured and to be loved,” Conway said. “These boys, they deserve nothing less.”

To learn more about becoming a foster or adoptive family through the Tulsa Boys’ Home, contact Conway at 918-527-9413 or gconway@tbhinc.org.