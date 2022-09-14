Tulsa Boys’ Home gets national accreditation with score of 99.7%

The Tulsa Boys’ Home has announced that it has achieved national accreditation through the New York-based Council on Accreditation with a score of 99.7% measured against 455 “best practice” standards in its field.

“We are so proud of our team for all their hard work, helping us obtain this amazing accomplishment,” Executive Director, Gregg Conway said. You don’t accomplish this kind of outcome with just one person. It’s the whole team hitting on all eight most of the time.”

The Tulsa Boys’ Home provides life skills training; equine-integrated counseling; individual and group counseling and even family counseling, when possible and appropriate; and supervision by a trained, experienced staff that includes a full-time nurse and an available licensed psychologist and psychiatrist.

Academic programming in the on-campus school is also an important part of each resident’s treatment.

COA accreditation is an objective, independent assessment of an agency’s performance. The accreditation process involves a detailed review and analysis of an organization’s administration, management and service delivery functions against international standards of best practice.

To achieve COA accreditation, the Tulsa Boys’ Home provided written evidence of compliance with COA standards. Then, trained volunteer peer reviewers confirmed adherence to the standards during a series of on-site interviews with trustees, personnel and clients.

Accreditation was granted based on their findings.

Founded in 1918, the Tulsa Boys’ Home is a private, nonprofit agency that has served more than 13,500 boys ages 12 through 18 with serious emotional, addiction, and behavioral problems requiring temporary or permanent placement out of the home in a structured, therapeutic environment.

Of the home’s capacity of 64 residents, 40 are placed by the Child Welfare Division of the Department of Human Services. The other 24 are privately placed by parents or legal guardians into the agency’s drug treatment program.

The Tulsa Boys’ Home is a Tulsa Area United Way Partner Agency located on 160 acres at 2727 S. 137th West Ave. in Sand Springs.