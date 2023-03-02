The Tulsa Boys’ Home has received a $5,000 grant to be used to help provide comprehensive health care to each resident at the home.

“We are grateful to receive this grant from the Kirschner Trusts at the Oklahoma City Community Foundation in support of our Medical Needs Program,” Executive Director Gregg Conway said.

Founded in 1918, the Tulsa Boys’ Home is a private, nonprofit corporation that has helped more than 14,000 boys ages 12 through 18 with serious emotional, addiction and behavioral problems requiring temporary or permanent placement outside of the home in a structured, therapeutic environment.

The Tulsa Boys’ Home sits on 160 acres in Sand Springs in western Tulsa County.