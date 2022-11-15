Tulsa Boys' Home begins Gift of Hope Initiative

The Tulsa Boys’ Home has begun a Gift of Hope Initiative aimed at creating awareness about the nonprofit raising funds to continue the work.

Hope Tours are hourlong guided tours of the Tulsa Boys’ Home intended to spotlight the work the residential treatment center does with boys ages 12 through 18 who have serious emotional, addiction and behavioral problems.

Attendees tour the campus located on 160 acres at 2727 S. 137th West Ave. in Sand Springs and hear stories from the boys, staff and board members about Tulsa Boys’ Home’s impact.

Tulsa Boys’ Home does not ask for donations or financial contributions during the tours, which are simply an effort to bring awareness to the mission.

The annual Gift of Hope Luncheon is an invitation-only event from 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday, December 8. The luncheon offers guests an opportunity to financially support the Tulsa Boys’ Home’s programs while learning more about the mission.

To reserve your spot on an upcoming Hope Tour or for more information, contact Brooke Jackson at bjackson@tbhinc.org or Mike Murphy at mmurphy@tbhinc.org or go online to tulsaboyshome.org.