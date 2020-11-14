Tulsa Ballet announces new holiday show 'The Lost Nutcracker' at Cox Business Convention Center

Tulsa Ballet, which earlier this year announced it would have to cancel its annual holiday production of “The Nutcracker” in light of the continuing COVID-19 pandemic, will offer a new holiday show featuring three new ballets performed in a new venue for the dance company.
“The Lost Nutcracker” will have five performances Dec. 17-20 in the new Grand Ballroom at the Cox Business Convention Center, 100 Civic Center.
Audiences will be limited to approximately 400 members at each performance to allow for a safe distance between guests. Tickets will also be sold for a virtual livestream for those guests not comfortable attending the in-person performances and for any sold-out shows.
Tulsa Ballet has also decided to postpone its planned production of “Swan Lake,” which had been scheduled for February 2021, to a later date.
“The Nutcracker” has been a Tulsa holiday tradition for more than 50 years. The first performance in 1956 by what was to become Tulsa Ballet featured excerpts from “The Nutcracker,” performed by founders Roman Jasinski and Moscelyne Larkin.
In 2003, the company premiered its current version of the ballet, choreographed by Artistic Director Marcello Angelini. This year was to have been the final year for this version, as the company plans to debut a new “Nutcracker” in 2021.
“For the first time since Tulsa Ballet became a professional ballet company, this year we will not perform our holiday classic, ‘The Nutcracker,’” Angelini said. “A season without a performance of ‘The Nutcracker’ has been unimaginable for me since I first performed Yevgeny Poliakov’s version in Florence 40 years ago. Since then, there hasn’t been a single year Daniela (Buson, associate artistic director) and I were not involved with ‘The Nutcracker,’ whether as dancers, coaches or as a choreographer.”
The idea for “The Lost Nutcracker” grew out of a visit to the newly renovated Cox Business Convention Center and a conversation with Angelini’s childhood friend Luciano Cannito, a film director and choreographer familiar to Tulsa audiences for such works as “Viva Verdi!” and “Romeo.”
“That visit, and the discussion with Luciano, became the deciding factors in how to solve the 2020 ‘Nutcracker’ puzzle,” Angelini said. “The fact we had lost ‘The Nutcracker’ didn’t necessarily mean we would not find it again. And so the search for ‘The Lost Nutcracker’ began!”
“The Lost Nutcracker” will feature holiday-inspired pieces from three world-renowned choreographers: Joshua Peugh, who has created works for Tulsa Ballet II; Tulsa Ballet resident choreographer Ma Cong and Cannito.
Tickets for “The Lost Nutcracker” will go on sale at a later date.
