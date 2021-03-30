Tuesday school board race open to all Sand Springs school district voters

All registered voters within the Sand Springs school district are eligible to vote Tuesday in the school board Office No. 1 election.

The April 6 election will pit challenger Miranda Hampton, 40, against the incumbent, current school board President Whitney Wagers, 39.

The school board race will be the only item on the ballot for Sand Springs voters, but the candidates say they’re hoping voters will go to the polls to help shape the city’s schools.

Hampton has a daughter who is a senior at Charles Page High School.

An executive assistant at Saint Francis Hospital South, she noted that Sand Springs hasn’t had a contested school board election since 2001, when 2,700 people showed up to vote.

Wagers, a project manager for InServe, a tank inspection company, has two daughters attending Limestone STEAM Academy — Mya, 10, a fifth-grader, and Georgia, 8, a second-grader.

Wagers was appointed in January 2019 to fill the Office No. 1 seat when a previous board member relocated.