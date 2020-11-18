TTCU partners with Sand Springs Community Services during the holidays

TTCU Federal Credit Union is partnering with Sand Springs Community Services to help benefit others during the holiday season.

Between now and Dec. 15, members can drop by the Sand Springs branch, located at 202 S. Main St., for a chance to win a $100 grocery gift card. TTCU will also give a matching $100 donation to SSCS.

“We gave away grocery gift cards back in April to help members facing hard times during the pandemic,” TTCU Federal Credit Union CEO and President Tim Lyons said in a news release. “We’re excited to bless some of our members again around the holidays.”

Each of TTCU’s eighteen Tulsa area branches will select one winner in a random drawing, and each has designated a food pantry to receive their matching donation. The Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma, Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma and Caring Community Friends in Sapulpa are also among those places receiving donations.

“We’re excited to support our local food pantries during the holidays, since that’s the time of year when they see the most need,” Lyons said.

See official rules at http://bit.ly/ttcu_groceries.

