 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

TTCU offers $100 incentive to encourage young Sandites to save money

  • 0

The TTCU branch in Sand Springs is holding its “Save small, dream big!” contest to make saving money fun for children.

TTCU wants to encourage children to start saving early, especially because research shows that kids who have money in savings for college are three times more likely to attend than children who do not.

In honor of National Credit Union Youth Savings Month, TTCU will give $100 to a randomly selected child younger than 18 who has made two deposits totaling $25 or more in April at the Sand Springs branch.

The winner will be notified by May 31 and will receive a $100 deposit into their savings account.

“For the more than 70% of parents who already regularly talk about money with their kids, Youth Savings Month is the perfect opportunity to make savings fun,” TTCU President and CEO Tim Lyons said. “For those who don’t, it provides an easy way to start those conversations and set your child up for future success.”

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert