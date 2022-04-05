TTCU offers $100 incentive to encourage young Sandites to save money

The TTCU branch in Sand Springs is holding its “Save small, dream big!” contest to make saving money fun for children.

TTCU wants to encourage children to start saving early, especially because research shows that kids who have money in savings for college are three times more likely to attend than children who do not.

In honor of National Credit Union Youth Savings Month, TTCU will give $100 to a randomly selected child younger than 18 who has made two deposits totaling $25 or more in April at the Sand Springs branch.

The winner will be notified by May 31 and will receive a $100 deposit into their savings account.

“For the more than 70% of parents who already regularly talk about money with their kids, Youth Savings Month is the perfect opportunity to make savings fun,” TTCU President and CEO Tim Lyons said. “For those who don’t, it provides an easy way to start those conversations and set your child up for future success.”