TTCU Federal Credit Union's Project School Supplies campaign underway

TTCU Federal Credit Union has begun its annual Project School Supplies campaign to help local students start the school year off on the right foot.

School supplies and cash donations can be dropped off through Aug. 31 at TTCU’s Sand Springs branch at 202 S. Main St.

Thousands of items are collected each year at TTCU branches across northeastern Oklahoma and distributed to 10 community partners, including the Charles Page Family Village in Sand Springs.

“I want to thank our members and employees who have supported the local communities with their time and efforts,” President and CEO Tim Lyons said.

“The credit union was founded by dedicated teachers, and Project School Supplies is just one part of TTCU’s commitment to bettering local education.”

