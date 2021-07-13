TTCU Federal Credit Union collecting school supplies

TTCU Federal Credit Union’s Project School Supplies initiative is celebrating 20 years of helping local students have the tools they need to succeed in school by collecting school supplies and cash donations through Aug. 31.
In Sand Springs, donations can be dropped off at the TTCU branch at 202 S. Main St. and will be given to the Charles Page Family Village.
“I want to thank all of our members and employees who have donated over the past 20 years,” President and CEO Tim Lyons said. “This program’s longevity is a testament to the strength of TTCU’s commitment to education.”
Project School Supplies gives TTCU members, employees and the community the chance to provide help through conveniently located branches throughout northeastern and central Oklahoma.
Thousands of items of school supplies are collected each year and distributed to eleven community partners.
Donations made at the Tulsa-area branches will go to Restore Hope Ministries. Besides the Charles Page Family Village in Sand Springs, other community partners are Caring Community Friends in Sapulpa, Broken Arrow Neighbors, the Bixby Outreach Center, Owasso Community Resources, the Department of Human Services in Claremore, Fostering Hope of Muskogee, Teacher’s Toolbox in Miami, Tahlequah Public Schools and the Urban Mission in Oklahoma City.
TTCU is the second-largest credit union in Oklahoma, with eighteen branches — six in Tulsa, two in Broken Arrow and one each in Sand Springs, Sapulpa, Jenks, Owasso, Bixby, Claremore, Miami, Muskogee, Tahlequah and Oklahoma City.
Established in 1934, TTCU Federal Credit Union is a $2.3 billion credit union serving more than 140,000 members who are educationally affiliated, including students and their families, as well as hundreds of Select Employee Groups in northeastern Oklahoma.