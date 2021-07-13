TTCU Federal Credit Union collecting school supplies

TTCU Federal Credit Union’s Project School Supplies initiative is celebrating 20 years of helping local students have the tools they need to succeed in school by collecting school supplies and cash donations through Aug. 31.

In Sand Springs, donations can be dropped off at the TTCU branch at 202 S. Main St. and will be given to the Charles Page Family Village.

“I want to thank all of our members and employees who have donated over the past 20 years,” President and CEO Tim Lyons said. “This program’s longevity is a testament to the strength of TTCU’s commitment to education.”

Project School Supplies gives TTCU members, employees and the community the chance to provide help through conveniently located branches throughout northeastern and central Oklahoma.

Thousands of items of school supplies are collected each year and distributed to eleven community partners.