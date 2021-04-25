 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
TTCU buys lunch for teachers, other Sand Springs residents
0 comments

TTCU buys lunch for teachers, other Sand Springs residents

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
042521-ssl-freelunch-p1

TTCU Federal Credit Union surprised about 100 Sand Springs residents on April 16 by paying the bills for their lunches at Ron’s Hamburgers. Lucky recipients included these Pratt Elementary School teachers, Brettany Blalock (clockwise from left), Mariann Tucker, Connie Fontenot, Mandy Benson, Tiffany Tucker and Brittany Clawson. Sand Springs Public Schools was in distance learning that day so that faculty and staff members could receive their second COVID-19 vaccinations at Charles Page High School.

 Courtesy

TTCU Federal Credit Union surprised about 100 Sand Springs residents on April 16 by paying the bills for their lunches at Ron’s Hamburgers. Lucky recipients included these Pratt Elementary School teachers, Brettany Blalock (clockwise from left), Mariann Tucker, Connie Fontenot, Mandy Benson, Tiffany Tucker and Brittany Clawson. Sand Springs Public Schools was in distance learning that day so that faculty and staff members could receive their second COVID-19 vaccinations at Charles Page High School. Courtesy

news@sandspringsleader.com

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News