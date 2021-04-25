TTCU buys lunch for teachers, other Sand Springs residents

TTCU Federal Credit Union surprised about 100 Sand Springs residents on April 16 by paying the bills for their lunches at Ron’s Hamburgers. Lucky recipients included these Pratt Elementary School teachers, Brettany Blalock (clockwise from left), Mariann Tucker, Connie Fontenot, Mandy Benson, Tiffany Tucker and Brittany Clawson. Sand Springs Public Schools was in distance learning that day so that faculty and staff members could receive their second COVID-19 vaccinations at Charles Page High School. Courtesy