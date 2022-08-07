Tropical Smoothie Cafe announced for Sand Springs

The latest dining option to announce a Sand Springs presence is Tropical Smoothie Cafe, a national fast-casual cafe concept featuring healthy eating options in the form of smoothies, wraps, sandwiches and flatbreads.

The cafe, which is expected to open in 2023 in the Sheffield Crossing area, has more than 1,100 locations nationwide, with 19 in Oklahoma.

City Manager Mike Carter said construction is expected to start later this year, although a precise opening date will depend on a number of factors for the company.

“We are currently looking at building plan submissions in order to issue a building permit,” he said.

The cafe will be located on the south side of Morrow Road just west of Ascension St. John Urgent Care and east of Huskey Avenue.

Carter said the total purchase price for the property, which the city owned, was $360,390 after associated fees and costs are accounted for.

“We are excited about having Tropical Smoothie here in Sand Springs,” he said. “We spend a lot of time and effort to attract the popular establishments to our community. We have numerous projects working, and we will continue to work hard to bring more dining, shopping, residential and job (opportunities) to Sand Springs.

“I thank our City Council for their guidance and support in our efforts,” he said.

DYNE Hospitality Group, Tropical Smoothie Cafe’s largest franchisee, will operate the Sand Springs location.

DYNE owns 91 Tropical Smoothie Cafes spanning six states — Oklahoma, Texas, Arkansas, Alabama, Florida and Georgia — and has plans to open at least 12 new cafes in 2023.

Tropical Smoothie Cafe began as a smoothie shop along the Florida Panhandle in 1993. Tropical Smoothie Franchise Development Corp. was founded in 1997 in Destin, Florida, and the first franchised cafe opened in 1998 in Tallahassee. The company now has its headquarters in Atlanta.

In 1999, the company introduced a line of food items, including sandwiches and wraps, to its signature smoothies. Those have since been joined by flatbreads, bowls and breakfast items.

Tropical Smoothie Cafe offers superfood, classic, indulgent and supercharged smoothies along with supplements that may be added to each smoothie.

The company continued its growth in the second quarter of 2022 with the opening of its 1,100th location — in Charlotte, North Carolina — as well as the launch of a new mobile app and a refreshed loyalty program.

The rapidly growing franchise has received numerous accolades, including a top-10 ranking in Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500. It also has been named to Forbes’ Best Franchises list, Franchise Times’ Fast & Serious list, and the Franchise Times Top 400 list.

The company also was recognized on Fast Casual’s Top 100 Movers and Shakers, Nation’s Restaurant News’ Top 200 and Top 10 Fastest-Growing Chains, and Restaurant Business’ America’s Favorite Chains.

