Toy story: Santa, Sheriff's Office and FOP deliver Christmas to Sand Springs school

SAND SPRINGS — In an elementary school cafeteria where the tables were overflowing with free toys, games and stuffed animals to grab the students’ attention, something else — well, someone else — turned their heads instead. It was the Jolly Old Elf himself.

“Look! It’s Santa!” a girl cried out.

“Hey, Santa, did you get my list?” a boy shouted.

“Santa Claus is here!” somebody yelled.

Santa, aka Tulsa County Sheriff’s Cpl. Doyle Heathcott, greeted those children and scores of others Thursday morning at Northwoods Fine Arts Academy with bear hugs and fist bumps.

Like all important dignitaries, he arrived with a police escort, courtesy of the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office and Tulsa County Fraternal Order of Police Lodge No. 188, to deliver toys to students as part of the annual Mike Clancy Toy Drive.

Clancy, a former deputy, originated the toy drive in 1982, when he would dress up as Santa and deliver toys to local families.

Heathcott understands the allure of donning the red suit.

“This is the best job ever,” he said. “Santa is known all over the planet” and is seen universally by children as “a person who has never hurt them.”

And that’s at least a part of why sheriff’s officials want to be aligned with Old St. Nick — they want children to see law enforcement officers as the helpers; as people who have no intention of hurting them.

The midnight shift supervisor at the Tulsa County jail, Heathcott said Thursday’s event was about “building a relationship early on in their lives with law enforcement. The best thing we can do is stop those preconceived notions early on in the hopes that they will never see the inside of where I work.”

Sheriff Vic Regalado said it’s important to remember how young people have been affected by recent hard times and to try to do something to help.

“Over the last few years, with everything going on in the world, we forget that that can take a toll on our children,” he said. “So if we can bring a smile to these kids’ faces — even if it’s for one day — that makes everything worth it.”

Undersheriff George Brown noted that the adults in the room get gifts of a sort, too.

“What’s really great about this is when we place the toys on the table and the kids come out and we get to see their eyes light up,” he said. “This is really fulfilling for us.

“The kids get to interact with Santa Claus,” he said, “and they also get to see police officers in a relaxed environment, and they get to know that we’re here to help. It’s just a great community policing event.”

Brown said the toys — thousands of them — were all donated, many by Associated Builders and Contractors and the Shriners, as well as by a number of private donors.

This is the seventh-consecutive year for Northwoods — a school where many families are on the lower rungs of the socioeconomic ladder — to be the toy drive’s beneficiary.

Principal Laura Hamilton said the event is especially valuable for allowing students to meet Santa Claus without their parents having to pay for that privilege.

It’s a bonus that they also get to “see law enforcement officers in a positive light,” she said, adding that for many of the students, if they’ve encountered officers at all, the experience “has likely been negative.”

For Sgt. Lamont Hill, the president of FOP Lodge No. 188, the heart of the matter is the toys.

“That’s what it’s all about — giving the kids toys and allowing them to have something for Christmas, especially those who might not get anything,” he said.

But like Undersheriff Brown, Hill — who has no children of his own — gets something out of it, too, he said.

“This is the closest I get to giving toys to kids for Christmas,” he said. “It makes me feel good to see the looks on their faces.”

No doubt he was delighted by the joy expressed by first-graders Harmonii Hart and Saydee Jackson.

Harmonii was over the moon with her selections, which included a Squishy Palz toy and a floating water game. Saydee was struggling to hold onto her haul, which included a large stuffed giraffe, some socks and a doll head with long ebony hair on which to practice styling.

Jon Harrison, a paraprofessional for one of the special education classrooms at Northwoods, said an event such as this “means everything” to the school’s students, who he said come from a variety of backgrounds and life experiences.

“Things like this might be the only thing they get” for Christmas, he said.

Harrison and his wife, Angie Harrison, who also works at Northwoods, know how that feels.

“One year, this actually gave us Christmas,” he said. “Our daughter was 1. Everything was hitting — bills, Christmas, everything.”

After all the students had been through the toy giveaway lines, the Harrisons were encouraged to take a few of the things that were left for their daughter, who is now a second-grader at the school.

Now, Harrison is in a position to be the encourager.

“I was raised with a servant’s heart,” he said. “So I love to try to put it in their hearts to think of others.”

That’s just what fifth-grader Ebynie Raymond did.

Her sister was home sick Friday and was “really sad to miss this,” Ebynie said, so Ebynie picked out something special to take home for her.

Harrison said the event gives students a chance to be the givers by allowing them to choose items as gifts for siblings or others.

“Instead of being selfish and (all about) ‘me,’ they think of other people,” he said, “and it’s really awesome to see that.”