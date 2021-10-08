Tourism can drive state's economy, lieutenant governor says at Sand Springs Chamber lunch

As Oklahoma’s lieutenant governor, Matt Pinnell wears a number of different hats.

Speaking to the Sand Springs Chamber of Commerce this week, he noted that he is the state’s secretary of tourism.

“That is not a normal thing that the lieutenant governor signs up for,” he said. “But I wanted that role.

“I have seen all the amazing tourism assets we have as a state, and I just didn’t feel like we were leaning into that enough, that we were talking about this tourism industry enough.”

That’s not a mistake Pinnell wishes to repeat.

He recalled having spoken to the chamber during his 2018 lieutenant governor campaign and added, “I can tell you, the things I stood up here and told you exactly why I was running for office, I now have almost full authority over those areas.

“That does not happen that often, but it’s what really keeps me fired up, and it’s why we’re running again, because we actually believe we’re making a difference.”

Pinnell noted that he grew up in the Tulsa area and is the first lieutenant governor from Tulsa.