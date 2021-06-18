Today is deadline to register for COVID-19 vaccinations at Charles Page High School

Today is the last day to sign up for COVID-19 vaccinations through a partnership between Sand Springs Public Schools and the Muscogee Nation Department of Health.

All students age 12 and older — as well as any parents or guardians, family members and school district personnel — can receive the COVID-19 vaccinations.

The Pfizer shots will be administered at a drive-through clinic between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Tuesday, June 22, at Charles Page High School.

The second dose will be given between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Tuesday, July 13.

Anyone who wishes to participate should preregister today online at bit.ly/SSPScovidshots.

A parent or guardian must complete the consent form for all minors and accompany the minors to be vaccinated.

There is no cost for the shots, and no proof of insurance is required.

For more information about the drive-through vaccination clinic, email laura.huffaker@sandites.org or lindsey.sinkbeil@sandites.org.