To get to annual Rock Community Roundup & Chuck Wagon Dinner, follow your nose

Even if the Rock Community Roundup & Chuck Wagon Dinner didn’t take place at the end of the road, the enticing aroma of smoked meat wafting in the air would probably ensure than visitors end up at the right place.

The annual fundraiser to benefit the Rock Volunteer Fire Department, presented by the Rock Community and the Sand Springs Masonic Lodge, is set for Saturday, Sept. 10, at Station 1, 10 miles north of Sand Springs at the end of Oklahoma 97.

The event kicks off with a craft show, silent auction and yard sale beginning at 10 a.m. and running until 6 p.m.

A car show begins at 1 p.m., and the Once In a While Band will start toes tapping at 3, followed by vocalist and harmonica player Steve Maggard.

What many would consider the main event — dinner — is from 4 to 7 p.m., and the menu features smoked bologna, chicken and pork plus baked beans, potato salad, dessert and drinks.

Admission to the event itself is free. Meal tickets cost $12 in advance or $15 at the event, and anyone younger than 5 eats free.

If you need even more barbecue, smoked pork butts and ribs will be for sale.

For advance tickets, call Nancy Alley at 918-857-7957.

Booths for the craft show can be rented for $45 for a 10-by-10 space; electricity costs $5 more. For booth rental, call Gary Nelson at 918-645-9595 or 918-645-6267.

Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and an appetite.

Proceeds from the fundraiser — the only one Chief Charley Pearson’s all-volunteer department holds each year — will fund routine operations and future growth.

Pearson said last year that the Fire Department responds to 150 to 175 calls a year in an area that stretches from five miles east and west of Oklahoma 97 from Shell Creek Road on the south to Rock School Road on the north, as well as all of Zink Ranch.

For additional information, call Pearson at 918-724-2078.