Thursday, Oct. 1
CPHS homecoming parade
When: 6 p.m.
Where: From CPHS to downtown and back to school
Friday, Oct. 2
Sand Springs Area Chamber of Commerce Golf Classic
When: 8 a.m.
Where: The Canyons at Blackjack Ridge Golf
Saturday, Oct. 3
Sand Springs Shop Small
When: 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
A day of encouragement to support local small businesses that is full of special offerings and discounts. Those with the 2020 Shop Local Canvas Bag may receive extra savings opportunities at participating merchants. So don’t forget to take your bag shopping with you.
Monday, Oct. 5
Open Forum
Monthly meeting with speaker and lunch. RSVP required for lunch.
When: Noon
Where: Tulsa Technology Center, 924 E. Charles Page Blvd.
School board meeting
Sand Springs Public Schools Board of Education Meeting
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Sand Springs Performing Arts Building-Sandite Room, 600 N. Adams Rd.
Tuesday, Oct. 6
SBI Breakfast/Holla Day
When: 8-9 a.m.
Where: Boulder Coffee, 118 N. Main St.
Tuesday, Oct. 13
Sand Springs Leadership Class
When: noon-5 p.m.
Where: Sand Springs Chamber of Commerce, 109 N. Garfield Ave.
Leadership Sand Springs is a community program established in 1992 and is sponsored by the Sand Springs Area Chamber of Commerce. It seeks out, honors, challenges, develops, and educates a select group of Sand Springs’ citizens who have the concern needed to provide the leadership to address issues of community significance. The course is designed to be a series of issues-oriented forums based on the belief that knowledge is a key element and prime motivator of leadership. To be admitted into each Leadership Program there is a selection process for applicants and tuition due before beginning the term.
Wednesday, Oct. 14
Sand Springs City Council Meeting
When: 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
Where: Sand Springs Municipal Building, 100 E. Broadway, Rm. 203
Wednesday, Oct. 21
SCORE Women’s Leadership Breakfast
When: 7:30-9 a.m.
Where: Crescent Café, 3417 S. 113 W. Ave. D4
Come and network with other Women business owners and hear a great speaker. Speaker: TBD
