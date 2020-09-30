 Skip to main content
Timeline

CPHS homecoming

The CPHS homecoming parade will take place Thursday evening in downtown Sand Springs.

 SAND SPRINGS LEADER file photo

Thursday, Oct. 1

CPHS homecoming parade

When: 6 p.m.

Where: From CPHS to downtown and back to school

Friday, Oct. 2

Sand Springs Area Chamber of Commerce Golf Classic

When: 8 a.m.

Where: The Canyons at Blackjack Ridge Golf

Saturday, Oct. 3

Sand Springs Shop Small

When: 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

A day of encouragement to support local small businesses that is full of special offerings and discounts. Those with the 2020 Shop Local Canvas Bag may receive extra savings opportunities at participating merchants. So don’t forget to take your bag shopping with you.

Monday, Oct. 5

Open Forum

Monthly meeting with speaker and lunch. RSVP required for lunch.

When: Noon

Where: Tulsa Technology Center, 924 E. Charles Page Blvd.

School board meeting

Sand Springs Public Schools Board of Education Meeting

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Sand Springs Performing Arts Building-Sandite Room, 600 N. Adams Rd.

Tuesday, Oct. 6

SBI Breakfast/Holla Day

When: 8-9 a.m.

Where: Boulder Coffee, 118 N. Main St.

Tuesday, Oct. 13

Sand Springs Leadership Class

When: noon-5 p.m.

Where: Sand Springs Chamber of Commerce, 109 N. Garfield Ave.

Leadership Sand Springs is a community program established in 1992 and is sponsored by the Sand Springs Area Chamber of Commerce. It seeks out, honors, challenges, develops, and educates a select group of Sand Springs’ citizens who have the concern needed to provide the leadership to address issues of community significance. The course is designed to be a series of issues-oriented forums based on the belief that knowledge is a key element and prime motivator of leadership. To be admitted into each Leadership Program there is a selection process for applicants and tuition due before beginning the term.

Wednesday, Oct. 14

Sand Springs City Council Meeting

When: 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Where: Sand Springs Municipal Building, 100 E. Broadway, Rm. 203

Wednesday, Oct. 21

SCORE Women’s Leadership Breakfast

When: 7:30-9 a.m.

Where: Crescent Café, 3417 S. 113 W. Ave. D4

Come and network with other Women business owners and hear a great speaker. Speaker: TBD

