City Council

The Sand Springs City Council meeting will take place at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday.

 CORY YOUNG , Tulsa World

Wednesday, Oct. 14

Fall break

No school for Sand Springs Public Schools

Sand Springs City Council Meeting When: 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Where: 100 E. Broadway, Rm. 203

Thursday, Oct. 15 Fall break

No school for Sand Springs Public Schools

Friday, Oct. 16

Fall break

No school for Sand Springs Public Schools

Wednesday, Oct. 21

SCORE Women’s Leadership Breakfast

When: 7:30-9 a.m.

Where: Crescent Café, 3417 S. 113 W. Ave. D4

Come and network with other Women business owners and hear a great speaker. Speaker: TBD

Sand Springs Development Authority

When: 4-6 p.m.

Where: 100 E. Broadway, Rm. 203

Sunday, Oct. 25

Boo at Case Park

When: 3-5 p.m.

Where: Case Community Park, 2500 S. River City Park Rd.

The annual fall celebration will be a drive-thru event. Candy will be available while both children and adults are eligible to participate in the costume contest. For more information, contact Matt Barnett at (918)446-9273, or by email at matt.barnett@hillspring.tv

Monday, Oct. 26

City Council/Municipal Authority Meetings

When: 7-9 p.m.

Where: 100 E. Broadway, Rm. 203

Tuesday, Oct. 27

Commissioner Karen Keith Breakfast

When: 8 a.m.

Where: Crescent Café, 3417 S. 113th W. Ave. D4

