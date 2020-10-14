Wednesday, Oct. 14
Fall break
No school for Sand Springs Public Schools
Sand Springs City Council Meeting When: 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
Where: 100 E. Broadway, Rm. 203
Thursday, Oct. 15 Fall break
No school for Sand Springs Public Schools
Friday, Oct. 16
Fall break
No school for Sand Springs Public Schools
Wednesday, Oct. 21
SCORE Women’s Leadership Breakfast
When: 7:30-9 a.m.
Where: Crescent Café, 3417 S. 113 W. Ave. D4
Come and network with other Women business owners and hear a great speaker. Speaker: TBD
Sand Springs Development Authority
When: 4-6 p.m.
Where: 100 E. Broadway, Rm. 203
Sunday, Oct. 25
Boo at Case Park
When: 3-5 p.m.
Where: Case Community Park, 2500 S. River City Park Rd.
The annual fall celebration will be a drive-thru event. Candy will be available while both children and adults are eligible to participate in the costume contest. For more information, contact Matt Barnett at (918)446-9273, or by email at matt.barnett@hillspring.tv
Monday, Oct. 26
City Council/Municipal Authority Meetings
When: 7-9 p.m.
Where: 100 E. Broadway, Rm. 203
Tuesday, Oct. 27
Commissioner Karen Keith Breakfast
When: 8 a.m.
Where: Crescent Café, 3417 S. 113th W. Ave. D4
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!