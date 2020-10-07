Monday, Oct. 12
Sand Springs Planning Commission
When: 4-6 p.m.
Where: 100 E. Broadway, Rm. 203
Sand Springs Board of Adjustment
When: 6-8 p.m.
Where: 100 E. Broadway, Council Room
Tuesday, Oct. 13
Sand Springs Leadership Class
When: noon-5 p.m.
Where: Sand Springs Chamber of Commerce, 109 N. Garfield Ave.
Leadership Sand Springs is a community program established in 1992 and is sponsored by the Sand Springs Area Chamber of Commerce. It seeks out, honors, challenges, develops, and educates a select group of Sand Springs’ citizens who have the concern needed to provide the leadership to address issues of community significance. The course is designed to be a series of issues-oriented forums based on the belief that knowledge is a key element and prime motivator of leadership. To be admitted into each Leadership Program there is a selection process for applicants and tuition due before beginning the term.
Wednesday, Oct. 14
Sand Springs City Council Meeting
When: 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
Where: 100 E. Broadway, Rm. 203
Wednesday, Oct. 21
SCORE Women’s Leadership Breakfast
When: 7:30-9 a.m.
Where: Crescent Café, 3417 S. 113 W. Ave. D4
Come and network with other Women business owners and hear a great speaker. Speaker: TBD
Sand Springs Development Authority
When: 4-6 p.m.
Where: 100 E. Broadway, Rm. 203
Sunday, Oct. 25
Boo at Case Park
When: 3-5 p.m.
Where: Case Community Park, 2500 S. River City Park Rd.
The annual fall celebration will be a drive-thru event. Candy will be available while both children and adults are eligible to participate in the costume contest. For more information, contact Matt Barnett at (918)446-9273, or by email at matt.barnett@hillspring.tv
Monday, Oct. 26
City Council/Municipal Authority Meetings
When: 7-9 p.m.
Where: 100 E. Broadway, Rm. 203
Tuesday, Oct. 27
Commissioner Karen Keith Breakfast
When: 8 a.m.
Where: Crescent Café, 3417 S. 113th W. Ave. D4
