Time running out to take part in holiday events around Sand Springs

The clock is ticking down the minutes of 2021 and, with it, the last opportunities for holiday fun across Sand Springs. While there’s still time, check out these events:

Through Dec. 31: Art of Giving Christmas Tree Display: Enjoy a stroll through the many uniquely decorated Christmas trees on display at the Sand Springs Cultural and Historical Museum, Main and Broadway streets, in this event sponsored by the museum’s trust authority.

Other Christmas-related exhibits and items of Sand Springs historical significance also will be on display.

Museum hours are 1-5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday.

Through Dec. 31: Snapped in Sand Springs: This fun holiday photo event sponsored by the city promotes local businesses, schools, churches and civic organizations by having residents and visitors snap a photo that can be used for holiday cards, presents or even just posted to social media.

More than 35 photo-op sites set up around town range from window paintings to full-blown decorated photo sets.

Although many are whimsical, the backdrop at City Hall, 100 E. Broadway St., strikes a more poignant tone.