Time is running out to take in Sand Springs’ holiday fun

The days of 2022 are dwindling, but there’s still time to enjoy some Christmas spirit right here in Sand Springs. Whether you’re hosting family for the holidays or just playing tourist in your own town, be sure to check out these options:

Art of Giving tree display: Throughout December, visitors to the Sand Springs Cultural and Historical Museum are encouraged to take in the annual Art of Giving Christmas tree display, which highlights nonprofit organizations and clubs in the Sand Springs area.

Each tree has a theme around the name of the organization, and donation boxes allow visitors to vote with their wallets on the best-decorated tree. Donations go to the organization that decorated the tree.

The museum is open from 1 to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. each Saturday at 9 E. Broadway St. Admission is free.

Gnome for the holidays: A Gnomes Holiday Hunt has been set up in the Inez Kirk City Garden, 101 E. Broadway St., just across the street from the Municipal Building.

More than 60 gnomes — some as small as a cupcake and at least one as large as a — well, a fountain — have been placed around the pocket park for tiny and towering holiday hunters to find.

Snap to it: If you’re having trouble finding your holiday spirit, don’t snap. Get snapped!

Snapped in Sand Springs is a holiday photo event in which businesses, restaurants, and other organizations or entities have created scenes, or “sets,” for photo opportunities all across town.

The photos can be posted on social media, or they can make great gifts. Don’t forget to use the hashtag #SNAPPED2022!

For more information, contact City Clerk Janice Almy at 918-246-2500, Ext. 2503, or via email at jlalmy@sandspringsok.org.