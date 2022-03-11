Tickets dwindling for Sand Springs Women's Chamber's April 23 tea party

The Sand Springs Women's Chamber will host its annual tea party fundraiser from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 23, at St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church, 601 N. Lake Drive.

Tickets are on sale, although a limited number are available. Tickets cost $10 per adult and $5 for children ages 8 and younger.

The tea party includes lunch, prizes and a silent auction.

Prizes will be awarded to the woman and child with the best hats, the participant who brings the most guests and the attendee who travels the farthest.

The Lady of the Day also will be voted on and honored.

“This is one of our biggest fundraisers of the year,” said Women’s Chamber President Teresa Smith. “Every dollar — after expenses are paid — goes toward promoting literacy in Sand Springs.

“The Women's Chamber is passionate about literacy and feels that every child, man and woman deserves the right to know how to read and to retain what they have read.”

In recent years, the Women's Chamber has supported both Sand Springs libraries’ Summer Reading Program events by providing bicycles and helmets to award to the children with the most points.

The Sand Springs libraries are the only ones in the Tulsa City-County Library System to award bicycles.

The Women’s Chamber recently voted to support the Fire Department’s PUP program, ZegART Studios’ storybook summer program and Garfield Elementary School’s library.

In the past, the group has helped to meet the literacy needs of The Spring, Tulsa Boys’ Home and Sand Springs elementary school classes.

For tickets or more information about the tea party, contact Smith at teresacsmith.9895@yahoo.com or pick up tickets at ZegART Studios in the Atwoods shopping center at 700 E. Charles Page Blvd.

