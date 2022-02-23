Thursday classes canceled for Sand Springs Public Schools

Sand Springs Public Schools will be closed Thursday because of inclement weather, the district announced Wednesday afternoon.
This will be a traditional snow day, not a distance-learning day.
The closure extends to after-school programs, extracurricular activities and athletics, the district said.
No decision regarding Friday classes has been made yet, the district said.
Sharon Bishop-Baldwin
I cover news across the entire city of Sand Springs, and I'd love to hear from you regarding what you'd like to see me write about. Email me at news@sandspringsleader.com. Follow the Leader!
