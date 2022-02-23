 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Thursday classes canceled for Sand Springs Public Schools
Sand Springs Public Schools will be closed Thursday because of inclement weather, the district announced Wednesday afternoon.

This will be a traditional snow day, not a distance-learning day.

The closure extends to after-school programs, extracurricular activities and athletics, the district said.

No decision regarding Friday classes has been made yet, the district said.

