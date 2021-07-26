Three-quarters of Sand Springs businesses have complied with licensing initiative, city says

About seven months into a licensing program, initial efforts to register local businesses have produced good results, city officials overseeing the program said recently.
More than 400 entities, representing about 75% of all local businesses, have registered with the city since the licensing program began Jan. 1, said Code Enforcement Supervisor Andy Templeton.
“We have received an overwhelmingly good response from the business community in this program,” he said. “Events such as the 2019 flood demonstrated a need to facilitate immediate communications directly with local business owners and managers, and the information provided on the license application will greatly improve our ability to do that.”
Templeton said the licenses, which are free, provide a source of contact information for emergency personnel should official information need to be disseminated to businesses or should an incident after business hours require communication with the business owner or manager.
Each licensed business is issued a numbered sticker that is to be posted in an area near the entry. Emergency personnel needing to get in touch with the business owner can use the number on the sticker to correspond with the contact information submitted on the license application.
“The stickers are far less obtrusive than maintaining a license in letter form and serve a better purpose for the intent of the program,” Templeton said.
He said Neighborhood Services staff members continue to receive new registrations on a regular basis as more businesses become aware of the program.
He said a second notice was sent to businesses that had not registered in late winter and that remaining unregistered businesses were contacted directly by Neighborhood Services staff members during the spring.
Follow-up contacts may be made by the Police Department as a next step in the process, Templeton said.
Failing to register is a violation of the city ordinance, and Municipal Court penalties could be levied if necessary.
But “our goal is to educate people and get them comfortable with the process,” he said. “We have not really encountered any concerns from businesses.”
Numerous businesses initially called to confirm the program’s existence and the need for information, however, he said.
Most of the businesses that still need to register are corporate-owned, and communications through out-of-state corporate offices have sometimes been a challenge, Templeton said.
“Nearly all of the locally owned businesses have realized the sincerity and benefits of the program and have gotten on board,” he said.
“With everything our community has been through in recent years, such as the 2019 flood and the COVID-19 pandemic, they understand and appreciate the city’s interests in effective communications when necessary.
“As with many situations, those interests diminish when you deal with parent firms that are located half a continent away.”
New businesses and those still needing to register can do so online in the “Businesses” and “Registration of Annual Business License” sections of the city’s website, sandspringsok.org.
Registrations also are accepted in person at the Neighborhood Services office on the first floor of City Hall, 100 E. Broadway St.
License applications will continue to be accepted throughout the remainder of the year, and renewal reminders will start going out around Thanksgiving for the 2022 licenses.