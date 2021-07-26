Three-quarters of Sand Springs businesses have complied with licensing initiative, city says

He said Neighborhood Services staff members continue to receive new registrations on a regular basis as more businesses become aware of the program.

He said a second notice was sent to businesses that had not registered in late winter and that remaining unregistered businesses were contacted directly by Neighborhood Services staff members during the spring.

Follow-up contacts may be made by the Police Department as a next step in the process, Templeton said.

Failing to register is a violation of the city ordinance, and Municipal Court penalties could be levied if necessary.

But “our goal is to educate people and get them comfortable with the process,” he said. “We have not really encountered any concerns from businesses.”

Numerous businesses initially called to confirm the program’s existence and the need for information, however, he said.

Most of the businesses that still need to register are corporate-owned, and communications through out-of-state corporate offices have sometimes been a challenge, Templeton said.

“Nearly all of the locally owned businesses have realized the sincerity and benefits of the program and have gotten on board,” he said.