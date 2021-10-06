Three from Sand Springs make RSU summer honor roll

CLAREMORE — Rogers State University has announced its President's Honor Roll for the Summer 2021 semester. Three students from Sand Springs made the list: MacKenzie Cooper, Heather Maxville and Brittney Price.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Sharon Bishop-Baldwin
I cover news across the entire city of Sand Springs, and I'd love to hear from you regarding what you'd like to see me write about. Email me at news@sandspringsleader.com. Follow the Leader!
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today