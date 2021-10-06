 Skip to main content
Three from Sand Springs make RSU summer honor roll
CLAREMORE — Rogers State University has announced its President's Honor Roll for the Summer 2021 semester. Three students from Sand Springs made the list: MacKenzie Cooper, Heather Maxville and Brittney Price.

