Three Charles Page High School students killed in crash near Sand Springs Lake

SAND SPRINGS — Three Charles Page High School students were killed and two others were injured in a single-car crash Thursday afternoon, Sand Springs Public Schools has confirmed.

The car crashed about 12:15 p.m. on Park Road near Colony Circle just south of Sand Springs Lake. Sand Springs Police Deputy Chief Todd Enzbrenner said the car was speeding east on Park when it failed to negotiate a curve to the southeast and went off the northeast side of the road.

Three students were killed, and two other students were admitted to Tulsa hospitals.

The identities of the students involved had not been released Thursday afternoon pending notification of relatives.

Sand Springs Public Schools released a statement Thursday afternoon in which Superintendent Sherry Durkee wrote:

“Today our community has suffered a devastating loss. It is with heavy hearts that we confirm the passing of three Charles Page High School students who lost their lives in a traffic accident on the afternoon of Thursday September 15. Two CPHS students who were also involved in the accident are currently hospitalized.

“Words cannot express the profound grief and heartbreak felt in our district. Our deepest sympathies go to the families and loved ones of those involved.”

The statement says additional counseling services are available at the high school and throughout the district “to support our students in this difficult time.”

The statement thanks those in the Sand Springs community and surrounding areas who have offered support and comfort, adding, “We will continue to keep these students and their loved ones in our thoughts and prayers.”

Juniors and seniors at Charles Page are allowed to leave campus for lunch, but a number of students also leave campus and return as part of attendance at concurrent classes at Tulsa Tech and Tulsa Community College.

Enzbrenner said his "best educated guess" is that the students were on their way to lunch. The lunch period began about 10 minutes before the crash.