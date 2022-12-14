 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Three area students set to graduate from UCO this week

Three area students are among nearly 1,000 who are expected to graduate during the University of Central Oklahoma’s fall 2022 commencement ceremonies Friday and Saturday.

They are Jacob T. Brown of Sand Springs and Kourtney M. Brown and Annalaura McManus, both of Sapulpa.

