Threat on restroom wall at Sand Springs middle school doesn't appear to be credible, officials say

A threatening statement left on a restroom wall at Clyde Boyd Middle School does not appear to be a credible threat, Sand Springs police and Sand Springs Public Schools officials said late Thursday.

Deputy Police Chief Todd Enzbrenner said officers watched video from the school earlier Thursday and were unable to discern who might have left the message, but he said the investigation is continuing.

He added that several students were interviewed about what they might have seen.

Enzbrenner said law enforcement authorities don’t think the threat is credible and that such incidents are unfortunately not that uncommon.

Nevertheless, he said, there will be an additional police presence at the campus, 305 W. 35th St., on Friday as a precaution.

Sand Springs Public Schools notified parents and guardians about the incident Thursday in a letter signed by Superintendent Sherry Durkee.

“The district is in close contact with law enforcement, and this is NOT believed to be a credible threat,” the letter states. “However, the district will be on heightened alert today and tomorrow, and there will be additional police presence out of an abundance of caution.”