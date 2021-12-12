There's still time for some holiday fun in Sand Springs

Through Dec. 31: Art of Giving Christmas Tree Display: Enjoy a stroll through the many uniquely decorated Christmas trees on display at the Sand Springs Cultural and Historical Museum, Main and Broadway streets, in this event sponsored by the museum’s trust authority. Other Christmas-related exhibits and items of Sand Springs historical significance also will be on display. Museum hours are 1-5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday.

Through Dec. 31: Snapped in Sand Springs: This fun holiday photo event sponsored by the city promotes local businesses, schools, churches and civic organizations by having residents and visitors snap a photo that can be used for holiday cards, presents or even just posted to social media. More than 35 photo-op sites set up around town range from window paintings to full-blown decorated photo sets. Although many are whimsical, the backdrop at City Hall, 100 E. Broadway St., strikes a more poignant tone. The “Winter Wonderland with Red Birds” set pays tribute to the 109 Sand Springs residents lost to COVID-19 so far during the pandemic. The display is available for viewing and photos from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays, and free “take and make” felt red birds are available while supplies last. Find your favorite site, snap your photo, and share it using the hashtag #2021SnappedinSandSprings.