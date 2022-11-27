There's gnome place like Sand Springs this holiday season

They say there’s no place like gnome for the holidays, and Sand Springs is doing its part to make that true.

Come Gnome for Christmas: Well, maybe that’s not really how the old song goes, but gnomes play a key role in the city’s holiday observation this year, with a Gnomes Holiday Hunt set up in the Inez Kirk City Garden at 101 E. Broadway St. just across the street from the Municipal Building.

More than 60 gnomes — some as small as a cupcake and at least one as large as a — well, a fountain — have been placed around the pocket park for tiny and towering holiday hunters to find.

The display will be in place through Dec. 23.

Light up the Triangle: The gnome garden is just one of a number of holiday events planned in the city over the next month, beginning with the annual Candlelight Sing Along and Tree Lighting, which is set for 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30, at Charles Page Triangle Park, Main and Broadway streets.

Radio station KXOJ will be broadcasting live from the event.

Despite being artificial, the city’s already large Christmas tree has grown by 8 feet since last year, now coming in at a staggering 26 feet tall.

And the lucky person who will get to flip the switch to bathe the Triangle in light this year is Pratt Elementary School fourth-grader Blaise Schrepel, who recently celebrated the completion of treatment for brain cancer.

Blaise was diagnosed last December with type 3 medulloblastoma. He finished his treatment in September.

Christmas at the movies, parade-style: Marching up fast on the heels of the tree-lighting gathering will be the annual Festival of Lights Christmas Parade, which is billed as Oklahoma’s longest-running nighttime Christmas parade.

The theme of this year’s parade, set for 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, is Christmas at the Movies, and the grand marshal will be none other than Jeanna Alexander, the owner of Salon Thirty-Six, who, as a youngster, had a part in the movie “Where the Red Fern Grows.” If you missed the story about that on the front page, turn back now.

‘Merry Comes Home for Christmas’: Get a good night’s sleep after the parade, because you’ll have only three chances over the next two days to see this year’s holiday offering from Sand Springs Community Theatre, “Merry Comes Home for Christmas.” College student Merry comes home for the holidays, along with her reservations about the entire Christmas season.

The original play by Sand Springs Public Schools teachers Andrea Campfield and Jen Burke will be performed at 2:30 and 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, and at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4, in the former Central Ninth Grade Center Auditorium, Fourth Street and Garfield Avenue.

Santa’s workshop: Young Sandites who would like to visit with the Jolly Old Elf himself are invited to the Sand Springs Cultural and Historical Museum between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10.

Santa — or a reasonable facsimile thereof — will be on hand for visits and photos with the youngsters, and the kiddos can also do crafts, play games, and write letters with their Christmas lists to send to the North Pole.

Art of Giving tree display: While at the museum for Santa’s Workshop, or anytime throughout December, visitors are encouraged to take in the annual Art of Giving Christmas tree display, which highlights nonprofit organizations and clubs in the Sand Springs area.

Each tree has a theme around the name of the organization, and donation boxes beside each tree allow visitors to vote with their wallets on the best-decorated tree. Donations go to the organization that decorated the tree.

“It’s a fun way to let people give money to a good cause and to learn something about those causes,” said Cindy Phillips, chairwoman of the museum trust.

New this year is a “community tree,” which Phillips said was the idea of Sand springs Community Services Executive Director Nathan Woodmansee.

“It’s a place for people to come and fill the tree with an ornament that means something to them and their family with the idea of bringing the community together,” Phillips said.

The Sand Springs Cultural and Historical Museum is open from 1 to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. each Saturday at 9 E. Broadway St. Admission is free.

Decorate veterans’ graves: Sand Springs’ Billie A. Hall American Legion Post 17, meanwhile, is inviting residents to a memorial ceremony followed by the placing of wreaths on the graves of many of the roughly 1,500 U.S. veterans who are buried at Woodland Memorial Park this holiday season.

The event, in conjunction with Wreaths Across America, is planned for 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, at the Sand Springs cemetery at 1200 N. Cleveland Ave. The ceremony honoring veterans will begin at 11, and the wreaths will be placed immediately afterward.

Snap to it: After all of that, if you’re still having trouble finding your holiday spirit, don’t snap. Get snapped!

Snapped in Sand Springs is a holiday photo event in which businesses, restaurants, and other organizations or entities have created scenes, or “sets,” for photo opportunities all across town.

The photos can be posted on social media, or they can make great holiday cards and gifts. Don’t forget to use the hashtag #SNAPPED2022!

Snapped in Sand Springs runs through Dec. 23. The event will be promoted on the city’s Facebook page, and electronic and hard-copy maps of all locations will be available.

For more information, contact City Clerk Janice Almy at 918-246-2500, Ext. 2503, or via email at jlalmy@sandspringsok.org.