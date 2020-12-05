The Spring receives $20,000 Safe Housing grant

A Sand Springs shelter has received a grant through a California-based business that will benefit the pets of domestic violence and human trafficking victims.

RedRover awarded more a $20,000 Safe Housing grant to The Spring, which was announced on Wednesday, Dec. 2. The grant enables shelters to create on- and off-site space to house pets and allows animal shelters to build dedicated housing for animal victims of abuse.

The Spring, formerly known as DaySpring Villas, is one of 14 organizations nationwide that will benefit from the grant.

“This means breaking the barrier to the nearly 50% of domestic violence survivors, who currently stay in abusive relationships because their pets can’t go with them to a safe place,” Shawna Howard, case manager at The Spring, said in a news release. “At The Spring, 40 years of stories have walked through our shelter halls. Family members left behind as their humans fled to safety with a piece of their heart missing. Those pets that have gone on before, may now be honored by our partnership with RedRover and prevent more of those stories from reoccurring.”

Since the program’s inception in 2012, RedRover has given 138 grants in 41 states, totaling more than $1.5 million. Safe Housing grants have created the first pet-friendly domestic violence shelter in nine states.