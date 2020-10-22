The Canyons reopening set for Halloween

Golfers around Sand Springs will have at least one treat on Halloween.
The Canyons at Blackjack Ridge announced Thursday on its Facebook page the course’s long-awaited reopening to the public is set for Saturday, Oct. 31. The course has been closed to the public since February due to a $1 million renovation project. The clubhouse has also been under construction for nearly a year while undergoing a $1.3 million facelift.
“I’ve been here 30 years. This is the most money, the biggest renovation the city has ever done on the golf course,” said the Canyons Director of Golf Brian Talley. “I’m just lucky to be a part of it. I’m excited to get it open.”
One of the gems of the clubhouse renovation includes a new publically-accessible banquet hall that is expected to accommodate 150-180 people. The venue enables the Canyons to host a variety of larger-scale gatherings.
“The new banquet hall allows us to market the golf course to capture some of the bigger events that demand the larger spaces,” Talley said.
The remodel includes a new-look kitchen along with a walk-in cooler, both located next to a multi-purpose work space bar area. A smaller, repurposed pro shop has been relocated on the south side of the clubhouse.
Among the bells and whistles is a new TrackMan Golf Simulator, which is available for public use by reservation.
On the course, each of the Canyons’ 20 greens, including the putting and nursery greens, got “touched,” according to Talley. Those renovated areas include the contours of the greens, the bunkers, the approach, the collars as well as a new irrigation system beneath each green.
Some of the tee boxes were redone as well.
While COVID-19 delayed the completion of both renovations by about three months, Talley said long-time patrons of the Canyons will notice a significant difference on their next trip to the course.
“New facelift, new design, new layout of the building, more efficient use of the space that was here,” Talley said in describing the renovation. “Then once they step up on the No. 1 tee and they look at the greens and see the contour changes and the condition of the golf course, they’re going to notice this big renovation.”
Those interested in playing the new-look course can secure a tee time online at thecanyonsatblackjackridge.com.
