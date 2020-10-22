The Canyons reopening set for Halloween

Golfers around Sand Springs will have at least one treat on Halloween.

The Canyons at Blackjack Ridge announced Thursday on its Facebook page the course’s long-awaited reopening to the public is set for Saturday, Oct. 31. The course has been closed to the public since February due to a $1 million renovation project. The clubhouse has also been under construction for nearly a year while undergoing a $1.3 million facelift.

“I’ve been here 30 years. This is the most money, the biggest renovation the city has ever done on the golf course,” said the Canyons Director of Golf Brian Talley. “I’m just lucky to be a part of it. I’m excited to get it open.”

One of the gems of the clubhouse renovation includes a new publically-accessible banquet hall that is expected to accommodate 150-180 people. The venue enables the Canyons to host a variety of larger-scale gatherings.

“The new banquet hall allows us to market the golf course to capture some of the bigger events that demand the larger spaces,” Talley said.

The remodel includes a new-look kitchen along with a walk-in cooler, both located next to a multi-purpose work space bar area. A smaller, repurposed pro shop has been relocated on the south side of the clubhouse.