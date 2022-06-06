The 2022 Euro Motor Extravaganza slated for June 11 in Sand Springs

The 2022 Euro Motor Extravaganza, a car show benefiting the Sand Springs Animal Welfare, is planned for Saturday, June 11, at Charles Page Triangle Park downtown.

The show will feature British and European automobiles.

Registration will take place from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Friday, June 10, at the Sand Springs Hampton Inn, 7852 W. Parkway Blvd., followed by a tailgate party in the hotel’s parking lot.

Late registration will be held from 8 to 10 a.m. that Saturday at the Triangle downtown.

Judging by the participants will take place from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., and awards will be presented at 2:30.

A silent auction with proceeds benefiting Sand Springs Animal Welfare will be held throughout the event.

Sponsors include the Sand Springs Chamber of Commerce and the Jaguar Club of Tulsa.

