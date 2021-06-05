Tempers flare periodically at meeting about 2019 flood

A gray sky threatened rain as residents gathered last week at the Case Community Center, but it was the deluge of 2019 that had everyone’s attention for the evening.
Frustrations rose to the surface a few times during the Arkansas River flood-zone discussion hosted last Tuesday by Tulsa County District 2 Commissioner Karen Keith and Sand Springs Vice Mayor Patty Dixon of Ward 2, but by the end of the meeting, it felt like progress had been made.
Keith began the meeting by encapsulating the reason they were all there:
The rain “started May 18, with additional rainfall and tornadoes to follow. By May 24, our neighborhoods were taking on water. The totality of this flooding crossed over a dozen counties in four states, and losses totaled $3 billion. Over a thousand homes were inundated; so right here, we had over 300,” she said.
“Three levees were actually breached along the path of the high water, but with heroic efforts by the Levee District, the Corps of Engineers, the National Guard, and with spending some $3 million, our levees were still standing.”
That concise telling of the disaster was a stark departure from the wide-ranging conversation that followed in the next 90-plus minutes.
Topics of discussion included buyouts, flood insurance, fraudulent restoration companies and practices, Keystone Dam releases at various levels of cubic feet per second, notifications and evacuations, sirens and sandbags and many other subjects.
But time and time again, residents’ comments fell along two themes: We weren’t given enough time to evacuate, and no one was telling us anything.
And time and time again, officials’ responses fell along two themes, as well: We made mistakes, and we’re going to do better next time.
Keith and Dixon were joined at the front of the room by Sand Springs City Manager Mike Carter; Joe Kralicek, executive director of the Tulsa Area Emergency Management Agency; Mike Abate, chief of civil works for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Tulsa District; and Sand Springs Deputy Fire Chief Justin Hall, who also is the city’s emergency management director.
The six — along with a handful of city, county, state and federal representatives in the audience — fielded questions from close to 50 audience members largely representing the Meadow Valley, Town and Country, and Candlestick Beach neighborhoods.
Hall explained how Meadow Valley floods differently from the other areas because it has two adjacent creeks to contend with, as well as the Arkansas River.
But then he outlined a handful of “lessons learned” and detailed improvements the city has made or is making, including regular creek inspections and clearing, purchasing updated flood maps that could be digitized so they will be available in the field, annual or more-frequent meetings with residents, and electronic creek-monitoring gauges.
With regard to communication, he and Carter discussed the city’s siren warning system and its emergency phone notification system, as well as the use of social media and traditional media to get messages to the public.
Kralicek, meanwhile, told the audience that a plan for buyouts is moving forward.
“After ’19, we talked about the potential for buyouts, and the primary issue with it was lack of funds to do those buyouts,” he said, “so I’m proud to tell you that afterwards, we got to work, we started working with the delegation in Washington, and we got our Community Development Block Grant Disaster Recovery Fund” approved for $36.35 million for the state of Oklahoma.
Of that amount, he said, $29 million must go to the three hardest-hit counties: Muskogee, Tulsa and Sequoyah. None of the three can receive more than $14 million, he added.
“That’s the first source of funding for buyouts, and so we are going to plan on utilizing a large portion of that fund to begin a buyout program hopefully within the next six months to a year,” Kralicek said.
“As I told you last time, this was not going to be a fast process,” he said. "Buyouts usually take anywhere from three to five years, … (and) we’re two years in, so we’re actually moving along at a pretty good pace.”
He added that the American Rescue Plan had a large amount of money that was earmarked for drainage projects, so some of that money will be used in the area, as well.
Kralicek also brought along visual aids — two signs that the agency will use to notify residents more precisely about the severity of a flood event as it’s happening. The first, which is yellow, informs residents that Keystone Dam is releasing higher than usual amounts of water.
The second, which is red and white, warns that the dam is releasing water near flood stage and tells residents to be prepared to evacuate.
“One of the biggest feedbacks I got after the flood was, ‘We really didn’t get what we felt was adequate warning.’ So this is one of the ways we’re going to try to help get that message out more,” he said.
But the devil, as always, is in the details, and when Kralicek began to lay out when each sign would come into play, audience members balked.
With rising voices, they complained that the storm sirens weren’t sounded early enough and said water would be in their homes — water was in their homes — well before the signs would be posted.
They argued that not all residents use computers or smartphones or watch television and said others might be away from the neighborhood at the time the signs go up and unable to check their phones.
“We just don’t have the manpower to come out and continually knock on doors and then guide you through,” Kralicek said.
“We will do the best that we can on getting that message out to you, and we will try multiple methods and multiple ways of getting that message out to you.”
Keith reiterated that one purpose of the evening’s meeting was for officials to hear community feedback, saying, “If you have some other ideas, we are open to them.”
One audience member complained that Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office deputies had told them they weren’t going to flood.
“They did hear that,” Keith acknowledged, adding that there had been a “messaging problem.”
Kralicek said: “That’s one of those areas that we’ve identified … as an area that we want to improve on. And so we have made a concerted effort to work closer with our TCSO partners to make sure that they are having the correct messaging that we need to get out to the public.”
Keith added, “We will do a better job of getting information out to the community through Facebook and other means.”
Reflecting for a moment on the fast-moving situation two years ago, she said:
“We thought we had the weekend. … But then they determined that they needed to do a higher release that night. … I mean, we had no time.”
The corps is “well-aware of the short notice that you had, and we’re going to be working to get you guys notified better,” she added.
Abate sounded a similar tone.
Explaining that he is getting a new title — senior relationships and outreach manager — and some reconfigured responsibilities, in part as a result of the 2019 flood, he said that even though the corps communicates information primarily to elected officials and community leaders, “part of my new job will be to do better outreach.”
Carter, who had acknowledged earlier in the evening that there were some areas in which the city could better communicate with residents, added that “it’s important that we look out for our neighbors.”
A woman in the audience commented that her neighbor was trying to “evacuate his own home and his own family, and he’s worried about the rest of the neighborhood. It’s not his responsibility. It’s yours.”
But that neighbor, Jeremy Herrington, seemed to see both sides of the issue:
“Last time was a disaster. It was a cluster,” he told his fellow residents. “But they have brought all this stuff forward trying to give us what they’re going to do for us. To Mike's (Carter’s) point, if we do have a neighbor, we’ve got to get out there and bang on their door.”
After the meeting, Herrington, who owns Metal Forming Solutions in Sand Springs, was willing to call the gathering a success, despite the occasional flared tempers.
“What the neighbors here are all feeling is that we hear a lot of ‘We’re going to do this for you. We’re going to do this for you.’ But there hadn’t been a lot of ‘We’ve done this. This is what we’ve done,’” he said.
“Everybody’s still up on high tension. It’s still raw two years later. But this is tenfold the communication we received the first time around.
“I’m stoked to see this because I think it’s a step in the right direction,” Herrington said. “I don’t know that we answered all the questions tonight — obviously more came up — but I think that’s how things get done.”