Tempers flare periodically at meeting about 2019 flood

He added that the American Rescue Plan had a large amount of money that was earmarked for drainage projects, so some of that money will be used in the area, as well.

Kralicek also brought along visual aids — two signs that the agency will use to notify residents more precisely about the severity of a flood event as it’s happening. The first, which is yellow, informs residents that Keystone Dam is releasing higher than usual amounts of water.

The second, which is red and white, warns that the dam is releasing water near flood stage and tells residents to be prepared to evacuate.

“One of the biggest feedbacks I got after the flood was, ‘We really didn’t get what we felt was adequate warning.’ So this is one of the ways we’re going to try to help get that message out more,” he said.

But the devil, as always, is in the details, and when Kralicek began to lay out when each sign would come into play, audience members balked.

With rising voices, they complained that the storm sirens weren’t sounded early enough and said water would be in their homes — water was in their homes — well before the signs would be posted.