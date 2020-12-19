Teaming up: Community partners collaborate for record-setting Cops and Kids

Sgt. Kristie Behar referred to this year’s version of the Sand Springs Police holiday outreach program as Cops and Kids Covid edition.

The pandemic greatly impacted the logistics of the annual toy drive for local children. Yet, as families drove through the front parking lot of the Sand Springs Police Department Saturday morning, the smiles for both children and law enforcement may have been event brighter this time around.

Despite tweaking the format, Cops and Kids raised a record $22,674 that went toward Christmas presents for children in need around the area. The record-setting donation total, largely possible due to Cust-O-Fab’s $16,000-plus contribution, enabled to Sand Springs police to shop for presents for nearly 300 children, the largest number ever for the program.

“It was important to do this this year especially because of the Covid,” Behar said. “And there are so many families that are out of work and they need that extra little help for their kids at Christmastime.”