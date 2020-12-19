Teaming up: Community partners collaborate for record-setting Cops and Kids

Sgt. Kristie Behar referred to this year’s version of the Sand Springs Police holiday outreach program as Cops and Kids Covid edition.
The pandemic greatly impacted the logistics of the annual toy drive for local children. Yet, as families drove through the front parking lot of the Sand Springs Police Department Saturday morning, the smiles for both children and law enforcement may have been event brighter this time around.
Despite tweaking the format, Cops and Kids raised a record $22,674 that went toward Christmas presents for children in need around the area. The record-setting donation total, largely possible due to Cust-O-Fab’s $16,000-plus contribution, enabled to Sand Springs police to shop for presents for nearly 300 children, the largest number ever for the program.
“It was important to do this this year especially because of the Covid,” Behar said. “And there are so many families that are out of work and they need that extra little help for their kids at Christmastime.”
In recent years, Cops and Kids has been an interactive event with local law enforcement pairing up with children for a shopping spree at Walmart Supercenter during the holiday season. However, due to the pandemic, Sand Springs police instead collected wish lists from families and did the shopping on their own, thanks to the assistance of Walmart and Cust-O-Fab employees.
“We teamed up with Walmart and gave them a list of 30-50 kids to shop every couple of days,” Behar recalled of the process. “Each kid had a box. We would go over and pick up the boxes. The Cust-O-Fab ladies donated parts of two days to help us shop as well.
“The shopping part was fun. Usually the kids pick out what they want and we just say ‘ok.’ But this year we actually got to look at what they wanted and select them ourselves.”
With the shopping lists completed, families ventured through the SSPD parking lot Saturday morning in a drive-thru event. Officers greeted them with candy canes and presents for the children.
Behar added the Cops and Kids event helps children see police in a different light.
“We get to interact with the families in a positive way,” she said. “Usually whenever police officers are called, it’s not so positive. There’s something going on that’s negative and we have to help guide them. And kids only see police officers when the negative is happening.”
